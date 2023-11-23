Society Vietnamese, Lao localities tighten cooperation Dan Hoa commune in Quang Binh province’s Minh Hoa district on November 22 was twinned with Langkhang hamlet cluster in Boualapha district of Laos’s Khammouane province.

Society Phu Yen's Nghinh Phong Tower Square wins 2023 Asian Townscape Award Nghinh Phong (Welcoming Wind) tower square, located on the coast of Tuy Hoa city, the south-central province of Phu Yen, is the only representative from Southeast Asia to have received the 2023 Asian Urban Landscape Award.

Society Soc Trang rice painting sets Vietnam record A painting made of ST rice in the Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang has set a Vietnam record for the biggest of its kind.

Society Red cross societies of Vietnam, China ink cooperation deal The Vietnam Red Cross Society (VNRC) and the Red Cross Society of China (RCSC) signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation for 2023 - 2028 in Hanoi on November 22.