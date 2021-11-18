President attends ceremony marking Hanoi Nat’l University of Education’s founding
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (fourth from right) presents first-class Labour Order to Hanoi National University of Education (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 18 attended a ceremony held by the Hanoi National University of Education (HNUE) to mark the establishment's 70th founding anniversary (October 11, 1951 - 2021) and receive the first-class Labour Order for the second time.
Appreciating the university’s contribution to the country, Phuc expressed his wish that as a key national pedagogical university, the HNUE will make quick and strong adaptation to equip students with new skills and knowledge required by the current era, when the COVID-19 pandemic forces countries to completely reshape the way they work and study.
Priority should also be given to developing the teaching staff in both quantity and quality, he stressed.
The State leader urged the Ministry of Education and Training and related ministries and sectors to well implement the planning of the network of universities and colleges, especially pedagogical colleges and universities.
For students, the President said that online learning during the current complicated situation of the COVID-19 pandemic will have certain effects, but these are only short-term difficulties. He expressed his wish that the students would study well to be worthy of the teaching profession – “the noblest among noble professions”./.