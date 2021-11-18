Society Int’l conference sheds light on South Asia’s linkages with East-Southeast Asia South Asia’s linkages with East and Southeast Asia in the past and at present come under spotlight at the 4th Asian Consortium of South Asian Studies (ACSAS) conference held via video teleconference on November 18 – 19.

Society Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association convenes second congress Vu Viet Ngoan was re-elected President of the Vietnam-Singapore Friendship Association for the 2021-26 tenure during its second congress held on November 18.

Society Vietnam Education Conference to scrutinise school culture amid reforms The Vietnam Education Conference (VEC) slated for November 21 will take a look at the school culture amid education-training reforms, heard a media briefing of the organisers held in Hanoi on November 18.