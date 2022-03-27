President attends ceremony to honour outstanding Vietnamese young faces
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended a ceremony in Hanoi on March 26 night to announce winners of the Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award in 2021.
The event, held on the occasion of the 91st founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU), honoured outstanding young people selected from 138 candidates, including self-nominated persons, who showed excellent performance in various areas.
Addressing the event, the State leader underlined that after 91 years of development, the HCYU has affirmed its role as a socio-political organisation of Vietnamese youth .
The Party and State aways trust and pay great attention to youngsters and young talents. The 13th National Party Congress has defined the development of high-quality human resources and the attraction of talents as one of the key and breakthrough solutions, he said, adding that the Youth Law 2020 also clarifies the policies to honour and attract young talents for the national construction and defence.
The State leader hailed the HCYU’s efforts in detecting and nurturing young talents through effective activities, including the Vietnam Outstanding Young Face Award.
He recognised the contributions that winners of the award have made to the nation and community.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc addresses the ceremony (Photo: VNA)Showing his strong confidence in the young generation, the President expressed belief that more talents will be developed among Vietnamese youth, contributing to the national defence and development.
With their strong will, great energy and desire to rise up, youngsters will join efforts by the whole Party, military and people to successfully implement the 13th National Party Congress’s Resolution, turning Vietnam into a developed country with high income at the same level as powers across the world, he underlined.
He called on all youngsters and children across the country to be strongly aware of their responsibility towards the nation, and study and follow President Ho Chi Minh’s ideology, moral example and lifestyle.
He asked the HCYU Central Committee, the Vietnam Young Talent Fund and Tien Phong (Vanguard) Newspaper to continue to renovate the operations of the fund and the selection of outstanding Vietnamese young faces.
He aslo asked ministries, sectors and localities as well as social organisations, businesses and people to join hands in youth development and promoting young talents for a bright future of the nation./.