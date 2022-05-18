President attends inauguration of temple dedicated to martyrs in Dien Bien province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the inauguration of a martyr memorial temple in the northern province of Dien Bien’s Dien Bien Phu city.
The temple commemorates soldiers who laid down their lives in the Dien Bien Phu battlefield. It covers 50,000 sq.m and costs 105 billion VND (about 4.5 million USD), including 90 billion VND funded by Lien Viet Post Commercial Joint Stock Bank and the remainder from the local budget.
Speaking at the ceremony, President Phuc said he felt grateful for great President Ho Chi Minh, General Vo Nguyen Giap, officers and soldiers, young volunteers, and people’s sacrifices for the victory in Dien Bien Phu.
The martyrs' temple is a work of profound political and social meaning, reflecting the deep affection and gratitude of the Party, State and people throughout the country for the heroic martyrs in Dien Bien Phu, and meeting the needs and aspirations of people, war veterans, those with meritorious services to the revolution, and martyrs' relatives.
The President said it will educate younger generations about the country’s revolutionary traditions and connect with other cultural and historical sites in the region, contributing to the development of the province's tourism sector./.