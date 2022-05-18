Videos Former Vietnamese student meets Uncle Ho twice The greatest honour any Vietnamese could have is to have met Uncle Ho just once, but 80-year-old Le Duc Duong, an oversea Vietnamese residing in Germany, had double the good fortune, having met him twice at home and abroad.

Society Urbanisation indispensable in national development: Party official Urbanisation is indispensable and an important driving force for Vietnam’s rapid, sustainable socio-economic development in the time ahead, Vo Van Thuong, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat, said at a conference in Hanoi on May 18.

Society Tribute for late President Ho Chi Minh continues overseas On the occasion of the 132nd birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890-2022), the Vietnamese Embassy in Mexico has organised a flower offering ceremony, while a Republic of Korea (RoK) famous writer talked about his research on the late leader.

Society Foreign man huge fan of late President In a small house near the centre of Saint-Truiden, about 80km from Brussels to the East, hang a photo of President Ho Chi Minh, along with those of other great leaders in the world.