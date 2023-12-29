Politics Further efforts planned to promote Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy: FM The diplomatic sector will continue to focus on strongly developing the identity of the Vietnamese bamboo diplomacy in 2024 by concentrating on a number of focal points, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son told the media on the occasion of the coming New Year.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on December 29 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Deputy PM demands enhancing inspection in corruption-susceptible fields Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai on December 29 demanded inspection be enhanced in the “sensitive fields” prone to corruption and negative phenomena.

Politics Vietnam, Cambodia deepen cooperation among legislative bodies Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Nguyen Huy Tang handed over office equipment worth 100,000 USD – the gift from the National Assembly (NA) of Vietnam, to representatives of the Cambodian Senate at a ceremony in Phnom Penh on December 29.