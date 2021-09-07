President attends new-school-year opening ceremony in Yen Bai province
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 7 attended a ceremony to open the 2021-2022 academic year at the ethnic minorities boarding high school in the northern mountainous province of Yen Bai, which recorded no new COVID-19 infections in half a month.
Founded in 1982, the school has to date educated over 4,000 students. In the new school year, it runs 12 classes for 422 students from different ethnic groups residing in the five local districts of Van Chan, Luc Yen, Van Yen, Tran Yen, and Yen Binh.
At the ceremony, the President performed the traditional act of beating the drum to kick off the new school year.
In his speech, he informed that 16 million out of more than 23 million students nationwide had to begin the academic year with online ceremonies due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thanks to efforts made by the Government and Yen Bai authorities, the school can hold the meaningful event face-to-face, Phuc said.
He said he hailed the provincial authorities for paying attention to education, particularly at ethnic minorities boarding facilities. The percentage of schools meeting national standards in Yen Bai reached 60 percent.
The State leader ordered the education sector, particularly boarding schools, to be active in building learning and teaching plans in response to the developments of the epidemic, ensuring safety for teachers and students.
Earlier on the same day, President Phuc had a meeting with the provincial Party Committee during which he said Yen Bai holds many potential, particularly regarding forests, forest land and human resources.
He requested the local authorities develop the province while protecting the environment as well as pay attention to implement policies for ethnic affairs, promote its human resources, and preserve the local ethnic groups’ traditional cultures./.