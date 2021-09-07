Society Over 795,000 COVID-19 hit workers eligible for assistance The Vietnam Social Security (VSS) has confirmed the list of over 795,000 workers from more than 29,300 employers who are eligible for financial support in 62 out of 63 cities and provinces under the Government's Resolution 68/NQ-CP and the Prime Minister's Decision 23/QĐ-TTg on policies supporting employees and employers affected by COVID-19.

Society Army, public security forces’ help in fight against COVID-19 is necessary: Officer Chief of the Ministry of Public Security Office and its spokesman Lieut. Gen To An Xo has stated that the presence of army and public security forces in the south is essential as on-the-spot forces are insufficient to meet requirements of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Hanoi ramps up vaccinations, waits for guidance on travels for fully vaccinated As social distancing measures continue in Hanoi and from this week measures have been loosened in some parts of the city, people who have been vaccinated are questioning the possibilities for travel and work.

Society Prime Minister orders gradually restoring production, trade In order to best achieve 2021 targets, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh ordered giving the top priority to curbing the pandemic soon and gradually restoring production and trade in areas meeting safety conditions, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son has said.