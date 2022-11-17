President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits a booth at the exhibition. (Photo: VNA)

Bangkok (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on November 17 attended and opened the 2022 Vietnam Goods Week in Thailand, which has attracted the participation of more than 70 businesses.



The event, from November 16-20, is being jointly held by the Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade (MoIT) and Central Retail Vietnam at CentralWorld – one of the biggest commercial centres in the world.



Since its launch in 2016, the programme has made it easier for Vietnamese goods to access the distribution system of Central Group - a leader in retail and service business in Thailand, according to MoIT Deputy Minister Do Thang Hai.



With 45 booths, the exhibition is displaying the best of Vietnamese products, while promoting tourism and culture in Vietnamese localities. It is expected to welcome 500,000 visitors.



Central Retail Vietnam will be a strategic partner of the MoIT in trade promotion and market expansion under an agreement signed within the framework of the programme.



President Phuc is in Thailand for an official visit to the country and attendance at the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting from November 16-19. /.