Politics NA leader applauds finance & budget committee’s contributions during 14th tenure Chairman of the National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue had a working session with the parliament’s Committee for Financial and Budgetary Affairs in Hanoi on April 22, highlighting the committee’s significant contributions to the success of the 14th NA.

Politics Organisation sub-committee contributes importantly to success of 13th National Party Congress The sub-committee in charge of organizational affairs for the 13th National Party Congress had contributed importantly to the success of the Congress, heard a conference on April 22 to review the sub-committee’s work.

Politics FMs hold phone talks over Vietnam – Ethiopia relations Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son, on April 22, had a phone call with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister of Ethiopia Demeke Mekonnen to discuss bilateral cooperation and coordination at multilateral forums on the occasion of the two nations marking the 45th anniversary of their diplomatic relations.

Politics Vietnam works toward increasing ASEAN's centrality in addressing challenges Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s attendance in the upcoming ASEAN Leaders' Meeting in Indonesia aims to affirm that Vietnam gives priority to strengthening solidarity and mutual support with ASEAN member states, thus boosting the bloc’s centrality and position in tackling emerging challenges and building a peaceful environment conducive to sustainable development in each member country and the whole region.