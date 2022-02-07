According to historical records, the festival dates back to 987 during the Le Dynasty when King Le Dai Hanh decided to plough a field in Doi Son commune, Duy Tien district in now Ha Nam province to encourage rice cultivation.

In his remarks, Phuc stressed that given natural disasters and diseases, particularly COVID-19 last year, the agricultural and rural sector has helped ensure food security, create a foundation for social stability, and contribute to Vietnam’s international integration, export, and prestige promotion.

Hailing the meaningful message of the Tich Dien festival, the President stressed that the Party and State always encourage the development of agriculture in the cause of national construction and protection.

All resources ought to be mobilized for farming and rural growth, while greater attention should be paid to the application and transfer of scientific and technological advances toward the formation of a smart agricultural sector, the State leader noted.

He recommended all-level administrations and sectors work to capitalize on international markets on the basis of 15 existing free trade agreements signed by the country so far./.

