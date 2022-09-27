Politics President meets foreign leaders attending state funeral of late Japanese PM President Nguyen Xuan Phuc held bilateral meetings with some foreign leaders attending the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.

Politics Vietnam, Indonesia share audit experience Deputy Auditor General of the State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) Doan Anh Tho held a working session with President of the Audit Board of the Republic of Indonesia (BPK) Isma Yatun in Jakarta on September 27 to discuss the audit of COVID-19 response and the role of the Supreme Audit Institutions (SAIs) in the fight against corruption.

Politics President Nguyen Xuan Phuc attends state funeral of late Japanese PM Politburo member and President Nguyen Xuan Phuc led the Vietnamese delegation to attend the state funeral of late Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in Tokyo on September 27.

Politics HCM City ceremony marks China’s 73rd National Day The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) and the Vietnam-China Friendship Association of HCM City co-hosted a ceremony on September 27 to mark the 73rd National Day of China (October 1, 1949 – 2022).