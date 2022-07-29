State President chairs national defence and security council meeting (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc, who is also Chairman of the Council of National Defence and Security, chaired the second meeting of the council for the 2021-2026 term in Hanoi on July 29.



Participants discussed and opined on the Russia-Ukraine conflict, issues affecting Vietnam, and Vietnam’s efforts to prevent and fight plots and activities by hostile and reactionary forces against the Party and State.



Solutions to challenges related food and water source security, and to financial and monetary security were also put on the table.





Participants at the meeting (Photo: VNA)

President Phuc commended the army, public security, diplomacy sector, and relevant ministries and sectors for actively updating, analysing, assessing and forecasting the situation of the Russia - Ukraine conflict, thus promptly proposing and recommending appropriate initial viewpoints, policies and measures to leaders of the Party and State.



The Council proposed the police and related forces to continue upholding their achievements, concertedly deploy personnel and measures to prevent, detect and effectively fight conspiracy and activities aimed at internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation” and policy influence of hostile and reactionary forces.



The meeting heard that in addition to traditional security issues, global non-traditional security threats increasingly seriously affect Vietnam, especially the country's goal of ensuring national security and sustainable development. In the context, relevant forces were required to strictly implement the guidelines and policies of the Party and State, and solutions to ensure food, water source, and national energy security.

Vietnam's economy is forecast to continue to suffer further impacts due to external factors, which can cause potential risks and challenges to financial and monetary security of the country.



The police and related forces were demanded to study and advise the Party and State on guidelines and policies, as well as concertedly realise tasks and solutions to ensure financial and monetary security, contributing to the country's socio-economic recovery and development./.