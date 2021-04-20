In his speech, President Phuc emphasised the importance of trust, confidence and dialogue in international relations and highly appreciated the cooperation between regional organisations and the UN in conflict prevention and resolution.

The President highlighted the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s comprehensive and important achievements in building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN Community and promoting cooperation and dialogue with the UN and relevant partners, as well as its efforts to promote dialogue and build trust in settling regional matters.

Speaking at the debate, the UN Secretary-General and leaders of UNSC member states highly evaluated Vietnam’s initiative to organise this important event, affirmed their support for enhancing cooperation between the UN and regional organisations as well as among regional organisations to prevent and settle conflicts, especially through confidence-building measures and dialogues

Also in the debate, President Phuc chaired the approval of the UNSC President’s Statement proposed by Vietnam with the aim of affirming the connection between the UN/UNSC and regional organisations in conflict prevention and resolution with trust-building and dialogue being essential factors./.

VNA