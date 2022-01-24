President checks security in HCM City ahead of Tet
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc reviews the guard of honour at the HCM City Department of Public Security's headquarters. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has ordered Ho Chi Minh City’s public security forces to ensure social order and safety during Tet, the traditional Lunar New Year festival, to allow residents to enjoy a happy and safe holiday.
Phuc, who is also Chairman of the National Defence-Security Council and Commander-in-chief of the Vietnam People’s Armed Forces, made the request during his visit to the municipal public security department’s headquarters on January 24 to check the forces' preparedness during the upcoming holiday.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc is greeted by local public security officers. (Photo: VNA)He highlighted the key role of the public security forces in maintaining security and social order in the city, particularly during the time when the southern economic hub was struggling to contain the fourth COVID-19 wave last year. The city has seen positive progress in combating crimes, with the crime rate down more than 11 percent in 2021, he said.
The State leader conveyed his Tet greetings to local public security officers and families of those who have died or injured on duty in the fight against the pandemic, requesting the Ministry of Public Security and its HCM City department to ensure social welfare for these people.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a remark at the meeting with public security officers during his visit to HCM City on January 24. (Photo: VNA)The president particularly required the HCM City Department of Public Security to speed up investigations and legal proceedings against child abusers and strictly punish them.
On the same day, President Phuc visited HCM City High Command. He hailed the armed forces for having made significant contributions to the city’s COVID-19 fight. Last year, the HCM City High Command established and run 20 COVID-19 treatment hospitals and eight quarantine sites, while sending personnel to work at many other hospitals.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc delivers a remark at the meeting with public security officers during his visit to HCM City on January 24. (Photo: VNA)The President urged the high command to stand ready to coordinate with other forces to protect security and social order during the New Year festival and keep up the good work in 2022./.