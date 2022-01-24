Politics Vietnam, India to foster relationship The Vietnam-India Friendship Association in Ho Chi Minh city wished to strengthen collaboration with the Consulate General of India in the city and the Indian Business Association in Vietnam in organising more cultural, art and people-to-people exchange programmes, Huynh Thanh Lap, chairman of the association, said on January 25.

Politics Vietnam, Venezuela localities seek to bolster cooperation Vietnamese Ambassador to Venezuela Le Viet Duyen paid a working visit on January 21-22 to the Guarica state of Venezuela to strengthen cooperation between localities of the two countries, especially promoting agricultural projects and other potential initiatives.

Politics Vietnam strengthens ties with Ukrainian friends Vietnamese Ambassador to Ukraine Nguyen Hong Thach hosted a reception on January 24 for several guests who came to extend congratulations on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Vietnam-Ukraine diplomatic ties.

Politics Teleconference marks 72nd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties The Committee for External Relations of Russia’s Saint Petersburg city chaired a teleconference on January 24 on the occasion of the 72nd anniversary of Vietnam-Russia diplomatic ties.