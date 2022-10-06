Flash flood in Flash floods brought a large amount of mud, rock, and garbage to Muong Xen town in Nghe An province's Ky Son district. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on October 6 sent a letter to Vi Van Truyen, Le Minh Huong and other residents in Hoa Son village, Ta Ca commune in the central province of Nghe An’s Ky Son district, praising them for their life-saving actions.



The President learnt from the media that Truyen, who is head of Hoa Son village, along with Huong and other villagers, had risked their lives to rescue people who were trapped in flood water in the village and brought them to a safe location.



Lauding their bravery, President Phuc said they have set bright examples of courage and upheld the good tradition of the nation. Their examples should be multiplied in community, he said.



In his letter, the state leader also shared the loss of people who are affected by the recent storm and floods. He asked Party committees and authorities at all levels to continue with their efforts to overcome the consequences of storms and floods, ensure life safety and people's health as well as minimise possible property damage./