Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter to Le Dinh Duat in Hanoi's Thanh Xuan Trung district, praising his effort over the past 23 years in mobilising blood donation.



In his letter, the President expressed his respect for the 80-year-old war veteran who has enthusiastically participated in social activities, especially mobilising and organising the voluntary blood donation activity.



Duat and his family have called on more than 1,000 people to donate over 1,000 units of blood, contributing to saving the lives of thousands of patients.



The leader described Duat as having set a bright example of responsibility, upholding the tradition of solidarity and compassion of the nation and the spirit of dedication of Vietnamese veterans.



He expressed his hope the veteran will continue the work in the coming time./.