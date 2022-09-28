President Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds talks with Japanese PM Kishida Fumio (Photo: VNA)

During a reception for delegation heads to the funeral, hosted by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio and the spouse of the late PM, Abe Akie, President Phuc once again extended his deepest condolences over the passing of Abe.He suggested the two countries work harder to promote the bilateral relationship more comprehensively and pragmatically, as per the wishes of the late leader.Both Kishida and the widow shared the view that the Vietnamese delegation’s attendance at the funeral has clearly demonstrated the friendship and close cooperation between people of the two countries.Kishida pledged to make greater efforts to advance the Vietnam-Japan extensive strategic partnership to a new height, meeting aspirations of the two countries’ people and the late PM in particular.President Phuc also met with Japanese Emperor Naruhito following the funeral, conveying the invitations of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and himself to the Emperor and the Empress to visit Vietnam on the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties in 2023.