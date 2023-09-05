Society Vietnamese students’ camp held in Russia The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union in Russia organised a summer camp for over 300 Vietnamese students on September 2-3 in Kaluga province, providing an opportunity for participants to strengthen solidarity and exchanges.

Society Teachers learn ethnic language to better educate students Many teachers in the northern mountainous province of Dien Bien have strived to self-learn ethnic languages to help children from ethnic groups gain confidence in communication and gradually excel in their Vietnamese classes.

Travel Thousand-year-old towers add charm to Binh Dinh Banh It Tower, which was built by the Cham ethnic group in the 10th century, has become a cultural icon and popular tourist attraction in the south-central province of Binh Dinh.