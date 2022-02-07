President congratulates female football team
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his congratulations to the national women’s football team after the squad beat the Chinese Taipei 2-1 at a February 6 play-off match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, winning a tickets to the FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.
Phuc said Vietnamese fans are happy and proud to watch their performances, particularly the moment of victory that made a milestone in the national football’s history.
He attributed the achievement to the talented team’s determination, effort and solidarity to overcome difficulties under the guidance of head coach Mai Duc Chung.
The leader said he hopes they will make greater efforts to reach out for further successes on their road full of challenges and glory ahead.
On the occasion, the President requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and relevant agencies to grant the team the rewards they deserve for such special achievement. More suitable policies for female football development should be issued promptly, he stressed./.