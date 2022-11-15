President Nguyen Xuan Phuc meets VTAV members (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated retired teachers on the occasion of Vietnamese Teachers’ Day (November 20) during a meeting with members of the Veteran Teacher Association of Vietnam (VTAV) in Hanoi on November 15.



President Phuc highlighted the significance of the Vietnamese Teachers’ Day as an opportunity to express respect and gratitude to teachers who have been making great contributions to human resources development of the country. It is also a great festival of teachers and students nationwide as Vietnam has a tradition of studiousness and respect for teachers, he said.



Founded in July 2004, the VTAV is a socio-professional organisation of former teachers and education management officials who have retired or changed careers. It has so far grouped 600,000 members across the country.



On the occasion, the President asked the Ministry of Education and Training (MoET) to continue supporting the VTAV’s activities. He also assigned the MoET, the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs to consider proposals made by the VTAV’s suggestions./.