Society Hope School welcomes first students orphaned due to COVID-19 The Hy Vong (Hope) Boarding School for children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic, established by FPT Corporation in the central city of Da Nang, has recently welcomed its first students.

Society Workers in IPs, EPZs to get housing rental support for three months A support package worth 6.6 trillion VND (290.4 million USD) will be spent on providing housing rental subsidies for labourers who are working in industrial parks (IPs), export processing zones (EPZs) and key economic regions, according to the Ministry of Labour Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA).

Society Three bridges planned to improve transportation in HCM City Three new bridges in HCM City are expected to make travel more convenient, improve regional connectivity and reduce traffic jams.

Society Hanoi schools striving to leave no students behind Many schools in Hanoi have been making plans and preparations to welcome students back while still maintaining online teaching, as the COVID-19 pandemic still lingers.