President decides to present Labour Order to national women's football team
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to present first-class Labour Orders to the national women's football team and head coach Mai Duc Chung in recognition of their outstanding performance in the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, helping Vietnam win a ticket to the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.
The Vietnamese national women's football team beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 on February 6 in a play-off match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, securing a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.(Photo: VNA)
The second-class Labour Orders were also awarded to members of the team, namely Chuong Thi Kieu, Huynh Nhu and Nguyen Thi Tuyet Dung, while other players – Thai Thi Thao, Nguyen Thi Bich Thuy, Tran Thi Kim Thanh and Pham Hai Yen received third-class Labour Orders.
The Vietnamese national women’s football team beat Chinese Taipei 2-1 on February 6 in a play-off match of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup, securing a berth in the FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 for the first time.
Right after the game, President Phuc praised coach Mai Duc Chung and the team for the victory.
On February 8, he requested the Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism and relevant agencies to grant the team the rewards they deserve for such a special achievement./.