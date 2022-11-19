Bangkok (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated that trade and investment benefits must harmonise with responsibility for environment protection and green transformation, and promotion of sci-tech and innovation.



Addressing the second session of the 29th Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting in Bangkok on November 19, President Phuc suggested APEC focus on ensuring an open, transparent and non-discriminatory trade and investment environment through the serious implementation of free trade and investment protection agreements, together with the removal of inappropriate technical barriers, supporting economies in reform and simplification of administrative procedures; ensuring continuity, reliability, sustainability and innovation of regional supply chains; and stepping up regional economic connectivity initiatives towards forming the Asia-Pacific Free Trade Area.



He called for aligning trade and investment with the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, encouraging trade in clean technology and agro-fisheries products that meet sustainability standards, and assisting firms in applying for international-standard farming certifications.



In investment, it is necessary to promote clean energy projects, sustainable infrastructure, climate change adaptation, smart agriculture, and resources for digital transformation, he said.



At the same time, APEC should train and re-train human resources, particularly high-quality workforce, to meet requirements of the fourth Industrial Revolution, green and digital transformation.



At the event, leaders approved the Bangkok Goals on Bio-Circular-Green Economic Model.



Concluding the event, they adopted a Joint Declaration which underscores the determination to intensify cooperation in economic recovery; promoting balanced, sustainable, inclusive growth and comprehensive connectivity.



They also agreed to hold the 30th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting in the US next year./.