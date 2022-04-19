Society Sketches of battlefields come to Da Nang school An exhibition featuring sketches of battlefields in Region V during the wartime opened in Hoa Vang district of the central city of Da Nang on April 18.

Society ☀️ Morning digest on April 19 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Society Members, supporters of terrorist organisation sentenced to imprisonments of 3-13 years The People’s Court of Ho Chi Minh City on April 18 sentenced 12 defendants to imprisonments of between 3-13 years on the charge of conducting acts aiming at overthrowing the people’s administration.

Society First Vietnam Book and Reading Culture Day to feature various activities The first Vietnam Book and Culture Reading Day will take place until the end of this month with various activities, heard a press conference in Ho Chi Minh City on April 18.