Culture - Sports Honda Vietnam stays national football squads' main sponsor Honda Vietnam will continue to cooperate with the Vietnam Football Federation (VFF), and be the official sponsor of Vietnam’s national football teams for the 2021-24 period, the motor company announced on May 24.

Culture - Sports Vietnam tie with Lebanon in Futsal playoff match Vietnam tied with Lebanon 0-0 in a play-off match held in the UAE on May 23 in their bid to advance to the 2021 FIFA Futsal World Cup finals in Lithuania in September.