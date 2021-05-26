President encourages national football team ahead of important games
State President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has sent a letter of encouragement to the Vietnamese men’s football team ahead of the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
The national football team are scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 to play the remaining games of Group G in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers. (Photo: Vietnam+)
President Phuc said that to continue the glorious moments in regional tournaments over the past years, the “golden star warriors” will leave today for a higher goal of winning a slot in the final round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers.
Vietnamese football fans will always be watching, encouraging and supporting the team, he wrote, expressing his belief that under the leadership of head coach Park Hang-seo, the “golden star warriors” will stay united and confident to play at their best and shine in their games, enhancing the position of Vietnamese football in the world arena.
“Keep your firm steps forwards under the beloved national flag,” the President wrote.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (L) shakes hands with the national football team's head coach Park Hang-seo (Photo: VNA)The national football team are scheduled to leave for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on May 26 to play the remaining games of Group G in the second round of the 2022 World Cup Asian qualifiers./.