President examines Dak Lak border guard force’s combat readiness ahead of Tet
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on January 15 visited and examined combat readiness of border guard force in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak ahead of the Tet (Lunar New Year) festival.
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits Dak Lak border guard force ahead of Tet. (Photo: VNA)
Stressing the important position of Dak Lak in terms of politics, socio-economic development, national defence and security, the leader asked the border guard force to closely coordinate with others in crime prevention and control.
More attention should be paid to personnel training, and defence and border diplomacy, thus contributing to building border areas of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, he said.
Border guard stations in Dak Lak reported their work plans before, during and after the Tet holiday as well as celebration activities for border soldiers and residents to the President.
Earlier the same day, the leader visited and presented gifts to workers in difficult circumstances in the locality./.