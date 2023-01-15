Politics PM asks Nam Dinh to step up economic restructuring Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked the Red River Delta province of Nam Dinh to accelerate economic restructuring in parallel with growth model reform, at a meeting with local officials on January 15.

Politics Top Korean legislator's visit to create impetus for common goals: scholar The ongoing official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo is expected to create momentum for the two countries to fulfill their common goals, a scholar has said.

Politics RoK’s parliament speaker visits Ninh Binh Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo visited the northern province of Ninh Binh and had a working session with local authorities on January 15.