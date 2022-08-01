Society Greece presents 50,000 EUR in support of Vietnamese sport Greek Foreign Minister Nikolaos Dendias presented 50,000 EUR (51,186 USD) to the Vietnam Sports Administration under the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism during his visit to the Southeast Asian nation on August 1.

Society Central bank to back low-income earners in accessing loans for housing: Governor The State Bank of Vietnam (SBV) will give flexible and suitable management to guide credit resources to business and production activities and create favourable conditions for workers and low-income earners to access capital for house purchase, Governor Nguyen Thi Hong said on August 1.

Society ETC system launched on Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway An electronic toll collection (ETC) system has been launched on Noi Bai-Lao Cai Expressway, the first route excluded in the North-South Expressway and the first connecting the capital city with the Northwestern region to operate the system.

Society PM chairs conference on social housing development Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh chaired a conference on August 1 to discuss measures to expand social housing facilities for workers and low-income earners.