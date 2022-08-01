President extendes condolences to families of firefighters who died on duty
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc extended his condolences to the People's Police force and families of three firefighters who died while tackling a blaze at a karaoke bar in Cau Giay district, Hanoi, on August 1 afternoon.
The fatalities have been named as Dang Anh Quan, head of the Fire Prevention and Control Team of Cau Giay Police, Do Duc Viet and Nguyen Dinh Phuc.
The fire started on the top floor of the six-storey building, which used to be a karaoke bar before closing for repairs.
The investigation into the case is ongoing./.