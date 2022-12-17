Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visited and congratulated the Hanoi Archdiocese on December 17 on the occasion of the upcoming Christmas season and New Year.



President Phuc conveyed regards of the Vietnamese Party and State leaders to Joseph Vu Van Thien, Archbishop of the Hanoi Archdiocese and Deputy Secretary General of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Vietnam together with priests and Catholic followers, wishing them a warm and happy Christmas season.



He affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State consistently respect and ensure citizens' right to freedom of belief and religion, meet legitimate rights and interests of religions, create conditions for religious followers to practice religions, contributing to consolidating the great national unity bloc for development.



Archbishop Joseph Vu Van Thien, for his part, expressed his delight at the country’s socio-economic achievements which he said, were partly contributed by the Vietnamese Catholic community and Hanoi Archdiocese in particular.



He wished for further State support to the Hanoi Archdiocese’s activities in the near future.



Visiting the Vietnam Committee for Catholic Solidarity (VCCS), President Phuc asked the committee to continue encouraging Catholic followers to follow the Party guidelines and State laws, further spread patriotic emulation movements and uphold its role as a bridge between the Party, authorities and dignitaries and followers.



VCCS President, Priest Giuse Tran Xuan Manh wished to receive further support from authorities to help with national development.

President of VFF Central Committee Do Van Chien presents flowers to Vinh Diocese (Photo: VNA)



The same day, President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Do Van Chien paid a pre-Christmas visit to Vinh Diocese in Nghi Loc district, the central province of Nghe An./.