Politics Russian Ambassador praises cooperation with Vietnam Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Gennady Bezdetko highlighted milestones in Vietnam – Russia ties in 2021 and Vietnam’s changes after nearly four decades of renewal in an interview recently granted to Vietnam News Agency.

Politics NA Chairman offers incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien relic site National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on January 30 offered incense in tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in Nam Dan district, Nghe An province, on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and 92th founding anniversary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (February 3, 1930-2022)

Politics PM visits people’s public security forces prior to Tet holiday Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on January 30 visited the Department of Cyber Security and High-Tech Crime Prevention and the Department of Fire Prevention and Fighting and Rescue under the Ministry of Public Security on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival.

Politics Cambodian leaders extend greetings on Lunar New Year President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister Samdech Techo Hun Sen have made phone calls, extending his greetings to senior leaders of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and the Vietnamese State on the occasion of the Lunar New Year (Tet) Festival and the 92nd founding anniversary of the CPV.