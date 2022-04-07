President Nguyen Xuan Phuc visits the academy (Photo: VNA)

The State leader wished the Khmer ethnic community a New Year of good health, peace and happiness.He said that last year, thanks to efforts of the business community and people, including those from the Khmer ethnic group, the country managed to control COVID-19 and started the socio-economic recovery process, ensuring social welfare and achieving positive outcomes in ethnic and religious affairs.He affirmed that the Party and State will continue to ensure the rights to belief and religious freedom of people as well as people’s rights to practice their religions in line with the law, while exerting efforts to improve the living conditions of religious dignitaries and followers, including Khmer Theravada Buddhism followers.He said he hopes Most Venerable Dao Nhu will work with Khmer Theravada Buddhism dignitaries and followers to promote their patriotic tradition and close relations with the nation.