Sci-Tech VinFuture Sci-Tech Week opens The 2023 VinFuture Sci-Tech Week kicked off on November 18, bringing together leading scientists and experts in key technological domains, including semiconductor technology, precision medicine, green transportation infrastructure, and artificial intelligence.

Sci-Tech Vietnam among top five countries with largest numbers of researchers in RoK Vietnam ranks third in terms of the number of researchers in the Republic of Korea (RoK), after China and India and above the US and Pakistan, according to a report released by the RoK Ministry of Science and ICT.

Sci-Tech Thua Thien-Hue launches digital transformation week The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on December 14 launched the Digital Transformation Week – Hue 2023 with the theme of building digital data and promoting regional connectivity.

Sci-Tech Domestic, int'l experts share views on developing safe, diverse ICT infrastructure A regional workshop on safe and diverse information and communications technology (ICT) infrastructure took place on December 14 in Ha Long city, Quang Ninh province, as part of the Vietnam International Digital Week 2023.