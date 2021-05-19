President Ho Chi Minh: Children’s beloved uncle
Children celebrate President Ho Chi Minh’s 70th birth anniversary at the Presidential Palace, 1960. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi children celebrate New Year Festival at the Presidential Palace, 1959 (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh gives candies to kids at the kindergarten for children of workers of Sao Vang Rubber Factory, Hanoi Soap Co. and Thang Long Tobacco Co., February 15, 1961. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh gives candies to children of workers at Du Phong Pottery Factory and Soay Nguon Agricultural Cooperative in Mong Cai town (now Mong Cai city, Quang Ninh province). (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits the Southern Children's Camp in Hai Phong city, May 30, 1957. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh with Vietnamese children delegation to the international camp in the Soviet Union (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh with children in Viet Bac, 1952 (Photo: Dinh Dang Dinh/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh always gives his most loving affection to children (Viet Bac, 1950). (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits children in Tam Son commune, Tien Son district (former Ha Bac province) on the occasion of Lunar New Year, February 9, 1967. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh dances and sings with children at the Presidential Palace garden on International Children’s Day, Jun. 1, 1960. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh meets children at the Presidential Palace on the Full moon festival day, 1961. (Photo: Archives/VNA)
President Ho Chi Minh visits children at a kindergarten in Thanh Hoa town, Dec. 10, 1961. (Photo: Archives/VNA)