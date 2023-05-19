Society Remains of volunteer soldiers found in Laos reburied The central province of Thua Thien-Hue on May 19 held memorial and burial services for Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who laid down their lives in Salavan and Sekong provinces of Laos.

Society Int'l scholars praise President Ho Chi Minh’s life, revolutionary career Indonesian media ran articles praising the great career and contributions of President Ho Chi Minh, and the close friendship between the Vietnamese late leader and the first leader of Indonesia Bung Karno, on the occasion of late President Ho Chi Minh's 133rd birth anniversary (May 19, 1890 - 2023).

Society State leader visits model new-style rural commune in Nam Dinh province President Vo Van Thuong visited the model new-style rural commune of Xuan Kien in Xuan Truong district, the northern province of Nam Dinh, on May 19 on the occasion of 60 years since then President Ho Chi Minh visited Nam Dinh.

Society OVs remember President Ho Chi Minh on birth anniversary The Hongyan Revolutionary Memorial Hall in China’s southwestern city of Chongqing has become a popular destination for tourists seeking to learn about revolutionary activities of communist leaders such as Mao Zedong, Zhou Enlai of China, and especially President Ho Chi Minh, and holds a special significance for Vietnamese people residing in China.