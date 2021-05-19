Society Uncle Ho remembered on his 131st birthday Organisations and people from all walks of life in the central province of Nghe An have offered flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh at Kim Lien special national relic site in the leader’s home village on the occasion of the beloved national leader’s 131st birthday.

Society Overseas Vietnamese commemorate President Ho Chi Minh Various activities have been held by overseas Vietnamese over the past few days to celebrate the 131st birth anniversary of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 - 2021).

Society Vietnam attends IPU standing committee’s meeting on fighting online child sexual abuse Standing member of the National Assembly (NA) Committee for Social Affairs Le Thi Nguyet and standing member of the NA Committee for External Relations Le Thu Ha attended a virtual meeting of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU)’s Standing Committee on Democracy and Human Rights on May 18.

Society Quang Tri presents medical supplies to help Lao localities fight COVID-19 Authorities in the central province of Quang Tri on May 18 presented medical supplies to three districts in Salavan and Savannakhet provinces of Laos to support their COVID-19 prevention and control.