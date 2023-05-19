President Ho Chi Minh in the hearts of Vietnamese people
-
President Ho Chi Minh visits farmers in Hung Son cooperative, Dai Tu district, Thai Nguyen province (1954). (Photo: VNA)
-
President Ho Chi Minh and Hanoi children watch a musical performance at the Presidential Palace on the occasion of International Children’s Day, June 1 (Hanoi, May 31, 1969). (Photo: VNA)
-
President Ho Chi Minh ploughs the ground and plants vegetables in the garden of the Presidential Palace (1957). (Photo: VNA)
-
President Ho Chi Minh reads the Declaration of Independence declaring the birth of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam (now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam) on September 2, 1945 at Hanoi’s Ba Dinh Square. The Declaration, which demonstrates the strong will and aspirations of the Vietnamese people, remains deeply topical both at home and abroad 76 years later. (Photo: Archive/VNA)
-
In June 1950, President Ho Chi Minh and the Party Central Committee Standing Board decided to begin a vast campaign on the Vietnam-China border with the aim of destroying an important part of the enemy’s vitality; partially liberated borders and opened roads with socialist countries; and expanded and consolidated the Viet Bac base. (Photo: VNA)
-
President Ho Chi Minh poses for a photo with delegates at the International Conference in Solidarity with the Vietnamese People Against American Empire. (Presidential Palace, November 1964). (Photo: VNA)
-
Delegations visit the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum. (Photo: VNA)
-
The Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Ba Dinh Square. (Photo: VNA)