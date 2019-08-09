At the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum and Monument to War Heroes and Martyrs in Hanoi will be reopened to visitors from August 15 after a periodic repair and maintenance.



The Management Board for President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum announced on August 9 that repair and maintenance work at the two sites has been completed.



The mausoleum welcomed 45,615 visitors, including 4,658 foreigners during the holidays in celebration of the 44th National Reunification Day (April 30) and May Day this year.



It is an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.



After his death on September 2, 1969, President Ho Chi Minh was embalmed and put for view in this granite mausoleum. The mausoleum, modelled after Lenin's tomb in Moscow, was built in two years, from 1973 to 1975, with materials donated by people from all over the country.-VNA