President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to be closed for maintenance
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi will be closed to the public from June 13 to August 15 for annual maintenance this year.
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh (Photo: nhandan.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh and the Monument to Heroic Martyrs in Hanoi will be closed to the public from June 13 to August 15 for annual maintenance this year.
Respect-paying activities for President Ho Chi Minh and heroic martyrs will resume on August 16, announced the management board of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum on June 10.
President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.
The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam./.