Society Community-based organisations play key role in nation’s HIV/AIDS fight Flexible and effective outreach by 43 local community-based organisations (CBOs) has made significant progress possible in preventing HIV infections and providing treatment for HIV-positive people in Vietnam.

Society Prime Minister talks with workers nationwide Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a dialogue with 4,500 workers nationwide on June 12, both online and in-person, with the main site in the northern province of Bac Giang.

Society Regional minimum wage to increase starting in July A new decree raising the regional minimum wage for labourers was approved on June 12 by Deputy Prime Minister Pham Binh Minh.

Society Ha Tinh should identify unique potential for sustainable development: PM Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh asked Ha Tinh province to identify its unique potential and advantages to develop quickly and sustainably while addressing a ceremony marking 65 years since late President Ho Chi Minh visited the central locality (June 15) and the 15th anniversary of Ha Tinh city (May 28) on June 11.