President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum to open on lunar year’s last day
The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will be open to the public on January 31 (the last day of the lunar year), the Management Board of the site has announced.
Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh will be open to the public on January 31 (the last day of the lunar year), the Management Board of the site has announced.
Time for people to pay tribute will be from 8am to 11.30am.
President Ho Chi Minh passed away on September 2, 1969. His body was embalmed and placed in a glass coffin inside the granite mausoleum.
The mausoleum has become an important landmark of the capital city and is integral to the political and social history of Vietnam.
Tet (Lunar New Year) is the largest and longest traditional festival of the Vietnamese people. This year's Tet falls on February 1./.