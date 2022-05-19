Society Volunteers do best to impress SEA Games 31 guests About 3,000 volunteers have been deployed for the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) now underway in Hanoi and 11 northern cities and provinces. They are seen everywhere from hotels where athletes and coaches are staying to competition venues, helping make a successful regional meet.

Society Vietnamese language included in Korean school’s career counseling for students The Vietnamese language has since 2019 been taught at the Myeonmok High School in the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s Seoul capital, making this the first non-specialised school in the RoK to teach the language to high school students.

Society Vietnam, Denmark forge people-to-people exchange Ambassador Luong Thanh Nghi has suggested the Vietnamese Embassy in Denmark and the Denmark-Vietnam Friendship Association (DAVIFO) coordinate with relevant agencies in organising forums for young people of the two countries to serve as nucleus for their bilateral ties.