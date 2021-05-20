The statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the Peace Park in Havana (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - Representatives from the



Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung noted that the late Vietnamese leader's birthday coincides with the 126th anniversary of the fall in combat of - Representatives from the Vietnamese Embassy in Cuba and the Cuban Institute of Friendship with the Peoples (ICAP) laid a wreath at the statue of President Ho Chi Minh at the Peace Park in Havana on the occasion of the Vietnamese leader’s 131st birthday (May 19).Addressing the ceremony, Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung noted that the late Vietnamese leader's birthday coincides with the 126th anniversary of the fall in combat of Cuban National Hero José Martí , and the two historical figures share many similarities, such as the passion for freedom of their respective peoples and the tireless struggle and consecration of that cause.

He affirmed that the desire for peace and independence of each nation and the progressive thoughts of historical leaders laid a firm foundation for both countries to reinforce their great friendship.



The ceremony was attended by Hero of the Republic of Cuba and President of ICAP, Fernando Gónzalez Llort, and head of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Cuban National Assembly, Yolanda Ferrer, as well as local residents.



Also on May 19, the Vietnamese Embassy in Russia laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh’s statue at Ho Chi Minh Square in Moscow.



Participants observed a minute’s silence to commemorate the great leader and his contribution to Vietnam’s revolution and struggle for liberation.



Similar activities were held in Saint Petersburg to mark the occasion, including a ceremony paying tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at the Saint-Petersburg State University.



The Ho Chi Minh Institute at the university announced the winners of the “Bac Ho trong tim toi” (Uncle Ho in my heart) contest, which received entries from students at various universities in Russia.



Leaders from Ho Chi Minh City and Saint Petersburg held an online conference to review the two decades of strategic partnership between Vietnam and Russia and to sketch out the two cities’ future cooperation orientations as well as the heritage left by President Ho Chi Minh for the youth of both sides.



In Switzerland, meanwhile, the Vietnamese Embassy held a discussion on the study and pursuit of Ho Chi Minh thought and his moral example and lifestyle, as well as the major contents of the Resolution from the 13th National Party Congress.



After offering incense to the late leader, participants watched documentary films on the diplomatic lessons left by President Ho Chi Minh, who formed a unique external relations ideology.



They also planted trees at the embassy’s grounds in his honour./.

