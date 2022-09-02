At President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument (Photo: VNA)

Paris (VNA) – Vietnamese Ambassador to France Dinh Toan Thang and representatives of Montreuil city authorities laid a wreath at President Ho Chi Minh’s Monument at Montreau park on September 1, on the occasion of the 77th anniversary of National Day (September 2).



Later, they visited the Ho Chi Minh Space at the Museum of Living History in the city.

At the reception for Lao Embassy delegation (Photo: VNA)



The same day, Thang hosted a reception for a delegation from the Lao Embassy in France led by Ambassador Kham-Inh Khitchadeth.



The Lao diplomat noted Vietnam’s National Day this year is concurrent with the 60th anniversary of the Vietnam – Laos diplomatic ties and the 45th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation.



Thang expressed his wish that the two countries and embassies in particular will continue exchange activities, especially among young diplomats, to raise their sense of responsibility for fostering bilateral ties./.