President Ho Chi Minh’s appeal clearly states the purposes of emulation and emulation methods and what one does for emulation. It stressed the necessity of eliminating hunger and illiteracy, relying on the people and bringing happiness to the people.

In his appeal, President Ho Chi Minh emphasised: “Every Vietnamese citizen, whether young or old, male or female, rich or poor, needs to become a soldier on the military, economic, political, and cultural fronts.”

Uncle Ho’s call for patriotic emulation accompanied the resistance war and national construction with a series of movements such as Ba sẵn sàng (Youth are Ready for Three Tasks) and Ba đảm đang (Women with Three Responsibilities), among others.

It seems that everyone can find a spirit of emulation in accordance with President Ho Chi Minh’s instructions.

A young teacher, a young man, and even students with excellent achievements were given his attention, encouragement, and reward in a timely manner, so that ordinary people and ordinary things benefiting the country and the people were respected and replicated in society.

Three quarters of a century have passed since Uncle Ho issued the “appeal for patriotic emulation”.

From the early days of its launch, the patriotic emulation movement, which has withstood the test of two resistance wars and the current renovation and integration process, received a warm response from the public, creating strong spiritual motivation for people to overcome the country’s difficult times, promote sustainable development, and create great motivation for the nation to build a good society./.

