Politics HCM City, Saint Petersburg strengthen bilateral relations Leaders of Ho Chi Minh City and Russia’s Saint Petersburg city held a teleconference on May 19 to discuss cooperation orientations, on the occasion of the 20th anniversary of the Vietnam - Russia strategic partnership.

Politics Vietnamese ambassador presents credentials to Surinamese FM Vietnamese Ambassador to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Guyana and Suriname Pham Thi Kim Hoa has presented a copy of her credentials to Surinamese Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Business and International Cooperation Albert R. Ramdin during a recent virtual ceremony.

Politics PM attends Future of Asia international conference Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is set to deliver a speech at the 26th International Conference on The Future of Asia, which opened in Tokyo on May 20.

Politics Vietnamese, Canadian PMs hold phone talks Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh held a phone talks with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau on May 19 to discuss measures promoting bilateral ties and COVID-19 response.