Society Orbis to assist over 60,000 Mekong Delta children with eye care next year Orbis international organisation will support more than 60,000 children in the Mekong Delta region with eye check-ups and assist over 10,000 students with surgeries under a project slated for next year.

Society Former Deputy Health Minister gets four years in jail in fake medicine case Former Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong was given four years in jail in the first-instance trial of the case relating to the trading of counterfeit medicine labelled as Health 2000 Canada; lack of responsibilities causing serious consequences; and abuse of positions and power while on duty, which took place in HCM City, some other localities and at the Health Ministry’s Drug Administration (DAV).

Society President Ho Chi Minh remembered abroad The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia on May 19 held an incense-offering ceremony to pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on his 132nd birthday.