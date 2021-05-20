President Ho Chi Minh's birthday marked in Venezuela, Chile
President Ho Chi Minh leads Vietnam to success in its struggle for national independence. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela laid flowers at President Ho Chi Minh's statue in Simon Bolivar Boulevard in Caracas on May 19 on the occasion of his 131st birthday.
Addressing the ceremony, Ambassador Le Viet Duyen highlighted milestones in President Ho Chi Minh's revolutionary career and his great contributions to the glorious revolutionary cause of the Vietnamese Party and people.
He emphasised that President Ho Chi Minh devoted his whole life to the country’s struggle for Vietnam’s revolution for national liberation and contributed to struggles of nations worldwide for peace, independence, democracy and social progress.
Meanwhile, representatives from the Venezuelan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Venezuela-Vietnam Friendship Association expressed their admiration for President Ho Chi Minh who led the Vietnamese revolution to achieve great victories.
Previously, an exhibition featuring documents and photos on President Ho Chi Minh’s life and career and Vietnam’s land and people was organised at Rómulo Gallegos University as part of activities under a project to honour the hero of national liberation and great man of culture of Vietnam.
Ambassador Duyen proposed working with the university to connect with the Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics of Vietnam to strengthen research cooperation activities on Ho Chi Minh Thought in the time to come.
Meanwhile, an online workshop spotlighting President Ho Chi Minh’s great thought was organised by the India – Vietnam Solidarity Committee in West Bengal.
Participants expressed their immense love and admiration for the Vietnamese great leader. They also expressed solidarity and reaffirmed the traditional friendship between Vietnam and India, especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic ravaging in India.
The same day, the Vietnamese Embassies in Germany, Algeria, Chile and Mexico held ceremonies to offer flowers and incense to President Ho Chi Minh.
President Ho Chi Minh led Vietnam to success in its struggle for national independence. On September 2, 1945, he read the Declaration of Independence, proclaiming to the world the foundation of the Democratic Republic of Vietnam, now the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.
His revolutionary career contributed to bringing independence, freedom, and happiness to not only the Vietnamese people but also to all oppressed peoples of the world./.