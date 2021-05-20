Society Son La border guards present gifts to Lao counterparts The Red Cross Society of the northern mountainous province of Son La visited and presented gifts to border guards at Chieng Khuong border gate in Song Ma district of Vietnam and border guard station 212 in the Lao province of Houaphanh.

Society Covid-19 prevention on Truong Sa archipelago The prevention of the Covid-19 epidemic has been carried out effectively on Truong Sa archipelago, with many active and proactive measures being taken on its islands and islets.

Society Vietnamese military medical experts help Laos fight COVID-19 The Vietnamese Defence Ministry has sent a team of military medical experts to Laos to help the country fight the second outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

Society Thanh Hoa busts drug trafficking ring Police in the central province of Thanh Hoa reported on May 19 that they busted a drug trafficking ring from Laos and confiscated 10kg of meth.