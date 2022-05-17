Prof. Dr. Yang Dao at the meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in the US (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Prof. Dr. Yang Dao, a H’mong man who has lived in the US for years, said he was lucky to meet President Ho Chi Minh in Vietnam and was impressed by the late President’s ideology of solidarity between ethnic groups.



Yang Dao and his family were invited to a meeting with Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, who is on a working trip in the US, and representatives of the Vietnamese community in the East Coast on May 14.



Yang Dao said he was around five years old when Uncle Ho (President Ho Chi Minh) and a group of Viet Minh (Vietnam Independence League) visited his family in Meo Vac district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang.



The beloved President’s simplicity and closeness have been always on his mind since then.



Yang Dao was the first H’mong person to receive a PhD in social sciences at the Sorbonne University of France. He then moved to the US state of Minnesota and lectured at the University of Minnesota until his retirement./.