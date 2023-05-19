President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy applied in today’s foreign policy
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on May 18 held a forum on the application of President Ho Chi Minh’s thought on diplomacy in implementing the country's foreign policy adopted at the 13th National Party Congress.
An overview of the forum (Photo: VNA)
The forum, which was held on the occasion of the late leader's 133rd birth anniversary, aims to raise diplomats’ awareness of his thought on diplomacy - a valuable guideline for the diplomatic sector.
At the event, delegates discussed President Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic style, method and art from different aspects and proposed ideas to apply them in implementing the Party’s external policy.
Former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan emphasised four characteristics of the Ho Chi Minh diplomacy, which are steadfast in goal, amicable in nature, flexible in action, and humane in personality and behaviour.
Meanwhile, four areas that need to be researched and applied in the diplomatic profession are forecasting and research, handling of diplomatic crises; diplomatic communication, and lifelong learning, he added.
Concluding the forum, Foreign Minister Bui Thanh Son stressed the need to apply President Ho Chi Minh's thought on diplomacy in foreign affairs, firstly in researching, forecasting and giving strategic advice to maintain the proactiveness in the complicatedly changing context of the world situation./.