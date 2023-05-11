President Vo Van Thuong (5th, L) and officials in a group photo. (Source: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – President Vo Van Thuong held a working session with the Supreme People’s Procuracy in Hanoi on May 11, during which he asked the agency to handle all crimes in a timely, strict and just manner in accordance with the law, to prevent wrongful accusations and prevent criminals from going unpunished.

He asked the sector to continue effectively leading the enforcement of the Party's guidelines and the State's policies and laws, especially those in the construction of a socialist rule-of-law state and the development of a professional and modern legal system.



The sector was urged to focus on improving the quality of prosecution activities and the quality of litigation in court proceedings. The criminalisation of civil and economic relations should be avoided, thus creating a stable environment for the country's socio-economic development, the President said.



The State leader asked the sector to work closely with agencies concerned to hasten the progress of investigating and prosecuting cases of public concern. This is especially the case with those under the supervision of the Central Steering Committee on Prevention and Control of Corruption and Negative Phenomena, and those related to national security. He also required the sector to continue fighting against hostile forces and political opportunists to protect the Party's ideological foundation.

In order to fulfill assigned tasks, Thuong noted that the sector must attach special importance to building and training a contingent of prosecutors with strong will, dignity and professionalism.

Party building and rectification must be stepped up in the sector as well as improving the efficiency of international cooperation in crime prevention and control, particularly trans-national crimes, he said.

On the occasion, the President witnessed the signing of a joint resolution between the Party Committee of the Supreme People's Procuracy and the Party Committee of the Supreme People's Court./.