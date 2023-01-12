Politics Maritime cooperation must be in line with international law: Spokesperson As a coastal country and a member of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) 1982, Vietnam believes that all activities of international cooperation, including maritime cooperation, need to be in line with international law, especially the UNCLOS, stated Foreign Ministry's Deputy Spokesperson Pham Thu Hang.

Politics Minister: PM’s Lao visit achieves comprehensive, substantial results The official visit to Laos by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh is a success, contributing to realising diplomatic policy set by the 13th National Party Congress which advocates valuing the development of ties with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, with the top priority given to Laos, said Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son.

Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on January 12 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.​

Politics Vietnamese, Lao defence ministries step up cooperation Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Hoang Xuan Chien paid a courtesy call to Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath in Vientiane on January 12, within the framework of the ongoing official visit to the neighbouring country by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.