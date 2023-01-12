President hopes for stronger partnership between Vietnamese and Japanese localities
President Nguyen Xuan Phuc (R) receives Governor of Japan's Niigata prefecture Hanazumi Hideyo (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - President Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception in Hanoi on January 12 for Hanazumi Hideyo, Governor of Japan's Niigata prefecture, during which the Vietnamese leader suggested that Niigata foster partnership with Vietnamese localities.
Welcoming the first Japanese local leader to Vietnam in 2023, a special year as Vietnam and Japan celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, President Phuc said that the extensive strategic partnership between the two countries is developing strongly and substantially across all fields.
The President spoke highly of Niigata and the Governor's determination, efforts and initiatives to promote cooperation with Vietnam over the years, including the signing of collaboration deals with northern Hai Phong city and the Ministry of Planning and Investment, as well as cultural exchange activities such as the Vietnam Festival in Niigata in 2019.
He thanked Niigata and its leader for supporting the 3,600-strong Vietnamese community in the locality.
For his part, Hanazumi Hideyo highlighted the important role of cooperation among localities in the overall ties between Vietnam and Japan, affirming that Japanese localities are interested in promoting exchange with their Vietnamese peers, especially in economy, trade, and human resources training.
Localities of the two countries are enjoying effective cooperation in investment, he said, proposing that they should further bolster collaboration in trade of strong products of each side.
Agreeing with the Japanese Governor, President Phuc emphasised that Vietnam attaches great importance to ties with Japan and wishes to further boost trade ties among localities. He suggested that Niigata work with the Ministry of Planning and Investment to implement joint projects with Vietnam.
The President said he hopes Niigata will invest more in agriculture, manufacturing, supporting industries, electronic production and food processing in Vietnam, while continuing to implement agreements with Hai Phong city and Ba Ria-Vung Tau province. Vietnam is ready to create optimal conditions for businesses from Niigata to invest successfully in Vietnam.
He said the Japanese side should expand cooperation in education-training and the receipt of Vietnamese apprentice and labourers in manufacturing and agro-forestry-fisheries sectors, while strengthening connections among enterprises and universities of Niigata and vocational training facilities and universities of Vietnam.
At the same time, it is necessary to promote cultural, people-to-people exchange and tourism collaboration as well as activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations in 2023.
Hanazumi Hideyo pledged to continue encouraging local companies to invest more in Vietnam and receive more Vietnamese interns and workers.
On the occasion of the Lunar New Year, President Phuc extended best wishes to the Niigata Governor, showing his hope that Japanese localities will continue to effectively cooperate with Vietnamese localities, contributing to bolstering ties between the two countries./.