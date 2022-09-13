Hanoi (VNA) – President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.

Phuc spoke highly of the results of the talks between Heng Samrin and Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly Vuong Dinh Hue, and cooperation achievements between the two legislatures over the past years.

He wished that Heng Samrin will continue promoting bilateral ties in the near future.

At the reception (Photo: VNA)

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, two-way trade still hit nearly 10 billion USD last year, up 80% year-on-year. Vietnam now invests in 188 projects worth 2.8 billion USD in Cambodia, becoming the biggest ASEAN investor and among the top five in the country.

Both sides are striving to accelerate the border demarcation to build a borderline of peace, friendship, cooperation and sustainable development, he said.

On the occasion, the host suggested both sides maintain the exchange of high-level visits and cooperation mechanisms via all channels.

Amid the complicated developments in the region and the world, the Vietnamese President wished the two legislatures will further uphold their role to perfect laws, thus facilitating bilateral ties in various areas, especially connecting the two economies, enhancing education and raising public awareness of bilateral traditional ties, particularly among the young generations.



Heng Samrin, for his part, stressed that the Cambodian legislature always stands side by side with Vietnam. As this year marks the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties, he wished the two countries’ relevant agencies will hold practical activities to foster their traditional friendship.

He affirmed that over the past decades, bilateral friendly ties have been increasingly consolidated in a range of areas, from culture, education, socio-economy to people-to-people exchange.

On the occasion, he thanked the Vietnamese Party, State and people for helping Cambodia build working offices of the Cambodian NA’s Secretariat and committees in Phnom Penh.

The Cambodian Party and people always remember the dedication and sacrifice by Vietnamese voluntary soldiers and experts in their struggle for national liberation from Pol Pot genocidal regime, he said.

President of the Cambodian NA Samdech Heng Samrin (Photo: VNA)

The same day, the Cambodian leader paid floral tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum./.