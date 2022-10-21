Politics ☀️ Morning digest October 21 The following is a list of selected news summaries last night by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics First working day of 15th National Assembly’s 4th session The 15th National Assembly commenced its fourth session in Hanoi on October 20 following a preparatory meeting approving the agenda of the fourth session and an opening ceremony with the presence of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong, and other incumbent and former leaders of the Party, the State and the Vietnam Fatherland Front.

Politics Legislators look into draft amended anti-money laundering law Legislators scrutinised a proposal and a report on the draft Law on Money Laundering Prevention and Control (amended) as part of the 4th session of the 15th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on October 20.

Politics UN Resident Coordinator: contribute towards an increasingly resilient Vietnam United Nations Resident Coordinator in Vietnam Pauline Tamesis has granted an inclusive interview to Vietnam News Agency on the upcoming Vietnam visit by UN Secretary-General António Guterres as well as the Vietnam-UN partnership.