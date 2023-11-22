President hosts Governor of Russia’s Kaluga region
President Vo Van Thuong received Governor of Russia’s Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha in Hanoi on November 22.
President Vo Van Thuong (R) and Governor of Russia's Kaluga oblast Vladislav Valerievich Shapsha at their meeting in Hanoi on November 22. (Photo: VNA)
The State leader told his guest that Vietnam values the traditional friendship and comprehensive strategic partnership with Russia and expressed his confidence that the governor's visit will contribute to further fortifying the countries’ close and effective cooperation.
The Russian governor informed President Thuong on Kaluga’s strengths in the sectors of automotive industry, transport, wood processing, food, high-tech farming, and energy, highlighting his wish to step up joint works with Vietnam in these areas.
He was pleased to mention that Vietnamese partners are currently engaged in dairy production activities in the region with a long-term goal of supplying products to the Asia-Pacific region and Vietnam. Kaluga has established a twinning relationship with the central Vietnamese province of Binh Thuan, and both localities are actively working together in promoting tourism and cultural exchange activities.
The governor said he hopes to welcome the Vietnamese President in Kaluga.
Thuong remarked that the cooperation achievements between Kaluga and Vietnam are a vivid symbol of the traditional friendship between the two nations.
The State leader underscored the importance of locality-to-locality collaboration in deepening the Vietnam-Russia relationship. With the support of the governor, projects invested by Vietnamese enterprises in Kaluga are being carried out effectively, he said.
He also expressed his wish for the region and Binh Thuan to come up with more measures to promote their cooperation in tourism, as the Vietnamese province possesses beautiful natural landscapes and beaches, making it an attractive destination for Russian tourists./.